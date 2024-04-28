Managing Director

FTI Consulting

Lily Wen, an e-discovery practice leader at FTI Technology, is deeply involved in enhancing engagement, career growth and diversity within the company. Notably, she serves on committees such as the Asian Diversity Network and has spoken on panels about workplace assimilation and diversity at global conferences. She fosters team cohesion through global events, like sharing office videos and coordinating cross-regional virtual gatherings. Committed to individual growth, Wen conducts regular check-in calls, arranges team-building activities and facilitates speaking opportunities for employees. She also advocates for inclusivity by gathering feedback from all levels of the organization and ensuring junior employees have a voice. Known for her empathy and hands-on approach, she supports her team’s development while delivering high quality client work. With over 15 years of experience, Wen specializes in e-discovery, managing complex matters for leading technology corporations and overseeing large-scale litigation and investigation projects.