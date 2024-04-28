Founder

soul&beautyMEDx

After dedicating numerous years to serving as a crisis hotline operator, Linda Rank transitioned into the aesthetic industry, where her Rank-oriented approach continues to shine. In 2023, she was honored with the Angel on Earth Award for Leadership and Service by the Angel Light Academy, acknowledging her commitment to helping others. Her passion for service has been a driving force throughout her career, and she remains humbled by the recognition. As the founder of soul&beautyMEDx, Rank has established herself as a visionary in the med spa industry, offering tailored aesthetic solutions to defy the hands of time. Her innovative approach, showcased at the Mission Viejo location, encompasses a comprehensive range of services delivered by top practitioners, including laser treatments, skincare and BOTOX® memberships. As an honorary speaker and national trainer for Allergan, Rank shares her keen aesthetic perspective with peers and professionals across the USA.