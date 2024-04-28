Partner

Irell & Manella LLP

Lisa S. Glasser, a partner at Irell & Manella LLP, is renowned for securing blockbuster litigation victories. She serves on Irell’s management committee, the executive committee and as vice chair of the litigation group. In less than 18 months, Glasser achieved five trial wins, totaling over $800 million in damages, including a crucial defense victory. Specializing in intellectual property disputes, she represents clients in diverse technology sectors. Notable victories include a $240 million jury verdict for StreamScale against Cloudera, a $303.15 million award for Netlist against Samsung and a $59.5 million victory for DePuy Synthes against Veterinary Orthopedic Implants (VOI) and Fidelio Capital AB. Recognized as one of Law360’s Trial MVPs in 2023, Glasser has earned numerous accolades for her exceptional legal prowess, including acknowledgments from the Daily Journal, The Recorder, Chambers and Legal 500.