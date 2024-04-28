Chief Executive Officer

Girls Inc. of Orange County

For nearly 25 years, Lucy Santana has led Girls Inc. of Orange County (GIOC) with a vision to empower girls in the region. Under her leadership, GIOC has grown into one of the largest affiliates nationwide, impacting over 7,900 girls annually, especially those facing economic challenges. Santana’s innovative programs address pressing issues like workplace inequality, exemplified by initiatives such as Project Accelerate. Through her advocacy, she has secured substantial funding and forged partnerships with major corporations, ensuring the success of GIOC’s mission. In 2023, she continues to drive programmatic growth, expanding mental health resources and offering transformative summer camps. Beyond GIOC, Santana is a passionate advocate for women’s advancement, actively involved in community and advocacy groups and committed to mentoring the next generation of leaders.