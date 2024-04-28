Chief Executive Officer

Families Forward

Madelynn Hirneise leads Families Forward a s its CEO, dedicated to aiding families in housing crises across Orange County. Assuming her role just before the pandemic hit, she navigates evolving challenges, including the disappearance of pandemic assistance and soaring living costs. With a focus on equity and access, Hirneise amplifies awareness of homelessness through public speaking engagements. Under her leadership, Families Forward has seen a 211% increase in housing acquisitions and partnerships and a 203% rise in families served, impacting over 13,000 individuals last year alone. She secures increased funding for affordable housing units, partnering with CalOptima Health and the City of Tustin. Beyond her CEO duties, Hirneise actively engages in community initiatives, serving on multiple committees combating homelessness and contributing to various boards. A former Peace Corps volunteer and UCI alumni, she strives to build a brighter future for families in need.