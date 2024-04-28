Founder & CEO

Manna Kadar Beauty

Manna Kadar is a self-made, self-funded minority “mom-preneur” behind the fast-growing Manna Kadar Beauty family of brands, including Manna Kadar Cosmetics, Beauty and the Bump, Goddess by Manna Kadar, Haute Dog Luxury Pet Products, Mason Man Skincare, and Manna Kadar Luxe Bath and Body. She is the creator of the “7 Minute Face,” a three-step, award-winning beauty system that was featured on E! News, Good Morning America, and The Today Show, and that moms on-the-go all over are implementing. Kadar’s innovative approach to both beauty and business resulted in her being named 2018’s USC Alumni Member of the Year. Her brand made Inc. Magazine’s 2020 “Top 5,000” List and is published among the fastest-growing enterprises in the L.A. Business Journal. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently named her 2020 Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

