Executive Director & Founder

A Quarter Blue

Martha Nix Wade presently holds the position of executive director and project manager at A Quarter Blue, where she leads the development of a compassionate creative care model and delivers crime prevention and mental health seminars to the community. Her professional journey began as a child actress, later transitioning to volunteer work in ministry trips across various countries. Seeking direct impact, Wade volunteered in high school and taught in crime-ridden neighborhoods. It was during a ministry trip to Brazil that the seeds of A Quarter Blue were planted, stemming from her personal story of resilience and restoration. Her diverse experiences equip her to serve a wide range of individuals, from preschoolers to police officers, through her strategic role at A Quarter Blue’s Trauma Recovery Center. Wade offers valuable support and encouragement to clients through her own journey of overcoming adversity.