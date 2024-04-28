Executive Director

Southern California Hospice Foundation

Michelle Wulfestieg’s journey epitomizes resilience and purpose. In 2010, she became the executive director of Southern California Hospice Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to enhancing the lives of terminally ill patients and their families and has been shaping the foundation for the past 14 years. Wulfestieg has positively impacted over 7,000 terminally ill patients, arranging encounters with their heroes. In 2014, she wrote an award-winning book, “All We Have Is Today: A Story of Discovering Purpose,” which narrates her inspiring story. She opened Heavenly Home, a six-bedroom residential care haven in Mission Viejo -- the only hospice care home in Orange County, offering solace and dignity to those facing terminal illnesses. Wulfestieg’s dedication and innovation have not only created a serene sanctuary but have also brought attention to the hidden crisis of end-of-life housing.