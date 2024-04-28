EVP & Enterprise

Head of Hispanic/Latino Affairs

Wells Fargo

Patty Juarez has devoted over 28 years to Wells Fargo, ascending to the highest-ranking Hispanic executive position. Currently she serves as head of Hispanic/Latino affairs, leading external engagement initiatives focused on national cultural engagement, executive recruitment, business development and stakeholder relations. Juarez’s impact extends beyond the bank, as evidenced by her leadership roles in various California-based organizations. She chairs the Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and serves on the boards of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Latino Donor Collaborative. Additionally, she is actively involved in diversity and entrepreneurship initiatives at prestigious universities. An influential speaker, Juarez addresses topics such as diversity, multicultural marketing and financial literacy. Internally, she presided over the Hispanic & Latino Connection Employee Resource Network, fostering a community of over 35,000 Latino employees.

