Executive Director

Orange County Bird of Prey Center

Peggy Chase, executive director of the Orange County Bird of Prey Center since 2018, holds a biology degree from Pomona College. With extensive experience in wildlife rehabilitation, she transitioned from volunteering to leadership, overseeing the center’s growth into a world-class facility. Under Chase’s direction, the center relocated to a new site, featuring state-of-the-art rehabilitation enclosures and housing for education ambassadors. Her efforts facilitated the hiring of the organization’s first paid employees in 2023 and led to her representation on a review team updating raptor rehabilitation protocols. Passionate about education, Chase brings ambassador birds to diverse audiences, advocating for wildlife stewardship. She is also representing the Orange County Bird of Prey Center as part of a review team that is working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to update the raptor portion of the CA 679 Native Wildlife Rehabilitation Manual.

