Rachel Svoboda is a multifaceted entrepreneur, philanthropist and author. She is on a mission to build businesses, companies, people and initiatives that she believes in and that empower people. Svoboda is the CEO of Sunday Brunch Agency, the first fully remote female-owned marketing agency in Orange County. It is a full-service advertising and public relations company that works alongside local businesses and entrepreneurs to help them achieve their goals. Svoboda also founded Lynxx Spirits, the pioneering bourbon crafted by an all-female team, earning a gold medal at the World Spirits Competition. Additionally, she co-founded The Young Entrepreneur Syndicate, an online coaching platform teaching entrepreneurial skills. Svoboda authored the best-selling book, “Grit & Grace: A woman’s ultimate guide to empowerment, personal development, business leadership & success,” and hosts “The Brunch Club,” a video podcast celebrating female talent and leadership everywhere.