Partner

Irell & Manella LLP

Rebecca Carson, a partner at Irell & Manella LLP, stands at the forefront of significant legal victories, both in defense and plaintiff roles. Between May 2022 and October 2023 alone, she contributed to securing over $1.7 billion in public damages for clients in intricate cases. Specializing in commercial litigation, particularly high-stakes patent infringement and technology matters, Carson’s recent successes are notable. Her achievements include leading a defense team that secured a complete victory for Juniper Networks against Finjan, resulting in a court order for Finjan to cover nearly $6 million in legal fees. Carson also played pivotal roles in securing substantial verdicts for clients such as StreamScale and USAA, amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars. Beyond her legal career, she actively engages in pro bono work and community leadership, demonstrating a commitment to diversity and civic responsibility.

