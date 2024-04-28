(www.wallisphoto.com)

Rhonda Ducote, president of Apriem Advisors, graduated from Orange Coast College and holds board affiliations with institutions, such as the University of California Irvine Paul Merage’s School of Business and the Southern California Hospice Foundation. Apriem Advisors, a Southern Californiabased Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), emphasizes providing clients with superior service and financial security. With over 30 years of experience in the financial industry, Ducote has ascended from a client service representative to her current role. She prioritizes serving underserved demographics such as women, blue-collar workers and nonprofits through initiatives like the ‘Women of Wisdom’ program. Ducote is a founding member of Women Serving Women, advocating for diversity, inclusion and best practices in the RIA space. Her expertise lies in helping clients achieve their financial goals, developing diverse teams and fostering client-centric service. She is known for her fearlessness, passion for her work and aspirations to travel globally.