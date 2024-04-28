CEO

High- Performance Leadership Coach, Keynote Speaker, Business Consultant

STJ Consulting Services

Scharrell Jackson is a game changer who has thrived in male-dominated industries for over 25 years, holding key positions like CFO and COO. Throughout her career, she has gracefully navigated the challenges of being the only female and minority in the room, all while successfully raising three sons as a single mother.

With a wealth of business experience, Jackson has achieved exceptional results. Her strategic leadership has led to impressive year-over-year growth rates, increases in top-line revenue and remarkable staff retention rates of 95%. Beyond her impressive corporate background, Jackson is an accomplished keynote speaker and leadership coach.

