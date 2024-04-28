Chief Human Resources Officer

SetSchedule

Shayna Goldburg is an accomplished human resources leader renowned for her strategic approach and diverse industry experience spanning finance, sales, marketing and technology sectors. With expertise in state and federal employment laws, her career highlights encompass recruiting, training, management, compensation and organizational development. Graduating from California State University, Northridge, Goldburg transitioned seamlessly into corporate recruiting, later earning her master of human resources management from Rutgers University. As SetSchedule’s CHRO since 2015, she has fronted talent acquisition, fostered employee morale and shaped company culture. She champions diversity, equity and inclusion, actively combating unconscious bias and promoting a culture of belonging. Under Goldburg’s guidance, SetSchedule expanded globally and achieved numerous accolades, including recognition from The American Business Awards and OCBJ. Her mentorship programs have driven internal promotions and reduced turnover, leading to SetSchedule’s recognition as a Great Place to Work.