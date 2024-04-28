(Benjamin Edwards)

Co-CEO & Managing Principal

Hendy

Susan Dwyer, co-CEO and managing principal at Hendy, leads the company’s operations, guiding a team renowned for crafting transformative human experiences through architecture and design. With over two decades of experience, her portfolio includes innovative projects for renowned brands like 5.11 Tactical, Pacific Life and Monster Energy, reflecting her commitment to clientcentric design. Dwyer’s leadership extends to strategic planning, finance and human resources, driving Hendy’s expansion into new markets. Her hands-on approach fosters an entrepreneurial spirit within the team and the firm, exemplifying progressive leadership. She holds architectural licenses across several states and champions community engagement, respecting local history and architecture. Dwyer’s notable achievements include leading the redesign of 5.11 Tactical’s headquarters and the transformation of Pacific Life’s corporate space. A graduate of the University of Southern California, she is NCARB-certified and an active member of CoreNet Global.