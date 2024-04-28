Broker & Managing Partner

Barsam & Associates

Talien Barsamian, broker and managing partner at Barsam & Associates, grew up in the world of real estate. She has a broad range of experience in both the legal and real estate industries and is able to utilize her cross-functional expertise to benefit her clients. For over 15 years, Barsamian played a role in the operations and client development of a bankruptcy and real estate law firm. This prior role gave her vast knowledge and experience in working with clients and dealing with the intricacies of complicated transactions to help clients achieve their personal and professional real estate goals. Additionally, Barsamian is dedicated to making a meaningful impact in her community. She serves as a junior high youth leader at Mariner’s Church and spends her free time mentoring these young women and building community, self-esteem and life experience.

