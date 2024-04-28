Director of Refugee Resettlement

Uplift Charity

Tami Shaikh is the dedicated Director of Refugee Resettlement at Uplift Charity, a nonprofit organization aiding marginalized communities since 2006. With over 12 years of experience, Shaikh’s journey from adversity to success, including earning two master’s degrees and publishing four books, inspires her work. She has resettled over 600 refugees worldwide and manages a monthly food pantry serving 400 individuals. Shaikh’s writings have appeared in prestigious publications like The Huffington Post and Thrive Global. She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Chapman University and an MEd. in Educational Leadership from the University of Atlanta. As a passionate civil rights advocate and storyteller, Shaikh’s mission is to amplify the voices of everyday heroes globally, fostering compassion and supporting aspiring writers to achieve their goals. She is also a devoted mother of three, shaping her commitment to creating a better world for future generations.

