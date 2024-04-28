President

Orange County Community Foundation

Tammy Tumbling’s journey from humble beginnings showcases resilience and determination. She earned degrees in business and public administration. Her career in philanthropy began with roles at United Way and the Music Center, evolving into leadership positions at a major electric utility company before becoming the executive vice president and COO of the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) in 2019. Under Tumbling’s guidance, OCCF has achieved significant milestones, including over $1 billion in grants and scholarships. Recognized for her dedication, she received the 2023 Perseverance Award from The Bridge Builders Foundation and was honored as a “Kickass Woman” by Orange Coast Magazine. Tumbling founded OCCF’s African American Alliance Fund, which was developed to raise awareness about systemic racism and support programs that advance African Americans within Orange County. In 2023, the Fund granted $163,500 to 20 organizations.

