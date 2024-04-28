Executive Director

Orange County Grantmakers

Taryn Palumbo, Orange County Grantmakers’ (OCG) executive director, is transforming philanthropy in the surrounding region. In her tenure, she doubled OCG’s membership, budget and events, earning the 2023 National Philanthropy Day’s Outstanding Philanthropic Group Award. She rebranded OCG in 2017, focusing on equity strategies, notably releasing the OC Equity Profile in 2019. Palumbo’s initiatives, like the Leader to Leader Program, support BIPOC nonprofit leaders and tripled event attendance. In 2023, she expanded OCG’s impact by leading the Highroad Transition Collaborative and supporting California’s Community Economic Resilience Fund. Prior to OCG, she also served as a planning consultant to create and launch UpSkill OC with OC United Way to reduce the skills gap in Orange County. Moreover, Palumbo is a driving force of fostering connectivity throughout Orange County by serving on the executive committee of the OC Forum and being appointed as Huntington Beach Community and Library services commissioner.

