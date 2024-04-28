Owner & Founder

Eco Now

Thea Pauley embarked on her journey with Eco Now in 2018, initially selling eco-friendly products like reusable towels at local farmers’ markets in Orange County. The venture gained momentum, leading to the opening of the region’s inaugural zero waste store at The LAB in Costa Mesa in January 2020. Despite the onset of the pandemic, Eco Now remained steadfast serving as an essential resource during times of scarcity by providing hand sanitizers, masks and other necessities. The company expanded its reach with a second store in Anaheim in November 2020, followed by a third in Riverside in June 2021, underscoring its commitment to accessibility and sustainability. In November 2022, Eco Now extended its footprint to Laguna Beach, unveiling Orange County’s premier zero waste refill store. At each location, Pauley and her team uphold eco-conscious practices, including crafting sustainable furniture and hosting community cleanups and clothing swaps. Through initiatives like TerraCycle and recycling programs, Eco Now has diverted thousands of pounds of waste from landfills.

