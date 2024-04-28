Director of Marketing & Communications

WaBa Grill

Vivian Mendoza, boasting almost

25 years of industry experience, currently leads the marketing and communications department at WaBa Grill. Throughout her tenure, she has not only streamlined operations and driven menu innovation but has also played a pivotal role in achieving significant sales growth for the company. Under Mendoza, WaBa Grill has reported a nearly 25 percent increase in same store sales and total system sales. Her visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence led to her being named Employee of the Year in 2019. In addition to her professional accomplishments, she is deeply involved in philanthropic initiatives, particularly those aimed at supporting communities in need, such as the Thomas House Family Shelter in Garden Grove. Moreover, Mendoza actively participates in industry forums and organizations, including the Women’s FoodService Forum.

