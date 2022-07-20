Andy P. Mooney

Chief Executive Officer

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

Andy Mooney brings over 35 years of experience to Fender, where he has grown and evolved Fender’s role in music and culture. He catalyzed change when he joined Fender in 2015, turning the then 70-year-old company into a consumer-first brand. Mooney hired Fender’s first CMO, Evan Jones, to reorganize the company’s marketing approach, which widened the brand’s reach to new players and set the company up for pre-pandemic success.

Shortly after stay-at-home orders, Mooney spearheaded Play Through, a goodwill gesture that offered new users three months of complimentary lessons on Fender Play, Fender’s complete online learning app. Navigating supply chain and high demand, he successfully navigated daily supply chain challenges and is continuing to deliver top innovative products and marketing campaigns. Fender’s 2021 global revenues were close to $1 billion in revenue with year-over-year growth in the double digits.