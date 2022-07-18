Finalist: Leilani D. Marquiss

VP of Finance & CFO

Valley View Casino & Hotel

Leilani Marquiss, Valley View Casino & Hotel’s VP of Finance and CFO, undeniably had her leadership skills put to a test in the last couple of years due to the pandemic. However, despite the challenges she and the organization face, she remains the consummate professional and goes above and beyond to support and care for the tribe, team members and guests. As a CFO, Marquiss has always been the backbone of the company but now her role has truly evolved. She will always have the business acumen, but more than ever, she is a well-respected leader, role model, mentor, and coach.

Last year, Marquiss led Valley View Casino & Hotel in the most profitable year in the history of the company. In addition, she again took the lead role in the refinancing of the organization’s debt and played a key role in negotiating the lowest interest rate ever experienced by the company.