A-Sha Foods USA

Founder

Young Chang founded A-Sha Foods USA in 2015 and the company has quickly become the go-to for healthier, more nutritious instant noodles. Starting in just one local market, A-Sha Foods USA is now available at some of the most wide reaching retailers, including Amazon, Costco, Walmart, Target, T&T, Sobey’s and H-Mart, in addition to online for national shipping.

Additionally, A-Sha Foods USA has been recognized as one of the top 100 fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine on its 2020 and 2021 Inc. 5000 list, selected as one of the Top Ten Taiwanese Instant Noodles Of All Time for more than five consecutive years, and recently ranked #4 on Los Angeles Business Journal’s list of 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies. A-Sha Foods is #2 in the Food & Beverage Division of the Inc. Regionals Pacific Fastest Growing Private Companies list for 2022. Today, Young has positioned A-Sha Foods USA to create “Food to Fuel our Future” with eight product verticals beyond the best ramen noodles on the market: Legacy, Convenience, Snack Line, Beverage, Natural, Cross-Overs, Comfort, and Innovations – all manufactured with transparency, innovation, sustainability and premium quality in mind. Aside from business, Young is also very active in the community with his involvement with organizations and committees like the City of LA Mayor’s Office, San Marino Chinese Club, Asian Youth Center, Alhambra Chamber of Commerce and AAPI-LA. Young is continually thinking of ways to build A-Sha into the premier noodle house in the real world and now making moves into the metaverse with A-Sha’s first NFT offering. Partnering with mega brands like Sanrio, Momofuku and high profile brand ambassadors like Duncan Robinson of the NBA’s Miami Heat, Young is always think of ways for A-Sha to make waves in commerce and branding.