New Britannia Tech Park Campus Is Now 100% Leased

Cushman & Wakefield represents Hines in fully leasing newly built Class A distribution, R&D, manufacturing development

The newly constructed Britannia Tech Park, a 203,244-square-foot Class A industrial development in San Diego’s Otay Mesa submarket, is now 100% leased. The final piece added to the campus’ occupancy puzzle comes from Irvine-based Foxx Development, Inc., which signed a long-term lease for an additional 102,099-square-foot freestanding building. The industrial property is owned by Hines U.S. Property Partners (HUSPP), the Hines’ flagship commingled U.S. core plus fund.

Foxx Development, a company that delivers end-to-end solutions for telecommunication electronic devices, smart building and IoT products and that also just went public, was previously leasing 101,145 square feet at the project through a lease and lease expansion during mid-2024. The company’s latest expansion now gives it occupancy of the entire development. The company’s long-term leases all run coterminous.

Located at Airway Rd. and Colchester Ct., just off Britannia Blvd. and State Route 905, Britannia Tech Park is owned by Hines, one of the largest privately held real estate investors and managers in the world. Britannia Tech Park comprises two freestanding distribution/R&D/manufacturing buildings totaling 203,244 square feet. Hines had acquired the project from the original developer following its completion in 2023.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Brant Aberg, SIOR, who leads leasing efforts for Britannia Tech Park, represented Hines in the transaction(s).

“This transaction, and the fact we are already 100% leased, reflects Hines’ vision and successful leasing strategy combined with the high-quality, flexible nature and convenient location of the project. Britannia Tech Park is an exceptional two-building Class A facility strategically positioned in the desired Otay Mesa submarket. The project can uniquely accommodate a variety of industries and tenant sizes,” said Aberg.

The Britannia Tech Park features modern functionality including 32’-34’ clear height, ample dock and grade loading, heavy power, EV charging, rooftop solar capability, fenced/secured yard potential, outdoor patio areas and skylights.

The location provides quick access to SR 905 and is adjacent to the Brown Field Municipal Airport. The property is also in proximity to the U.S./Mexico border.