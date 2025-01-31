Walt Disney Co. Acquires Two-building Warehouse in Anaheim for $124M

Burbank-based Walt Disney Co. acquired a two-building warehouse in Anaheim near Disneyland for $124 million, or $305 per square foot.

The company was a tenant at the property located at 1501-1601 E. Cerritos Ave. where it stored equipment, seasonal items and other things for its resort and amusement park. Disney acquired the property from JPMorgan Chase, which had owned it since 2018.

Disney is the largest employer in Orange County and has numerous properties throughout the city. According to the city’s most recent annual report, Disneyland Resort employs 36,000 people in Anaheim, which accounts for more than 20 percent of the city’s total employment.