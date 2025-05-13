Manning Kass Partners with Spile, Leff & Goor to Expand Real Estate and Professional Liability Practice

Manning Kass, a leading national law firm based in Los Angeles, has announced its strategic partnership with Spile, Leff & Goor, LLP (SL&G), an AV-rated California law firm with a longstanding reputation in real estate and professional liability defense. This integration is intended to expand Manning Kass’ capabilities in these areas, broadening its network and strengthening its capabilities with three seasoned experts.

“Our firms have established a rapport with key players in the industry, and I think that joining forces is going to be a powerful statement,” said Steven D. Spile, founding partner of SL&G.

Spile, along with longtime partners Andrew L. Leff and Richard L. Goor, brings over 25 years of transactional and litigation experience to the Manning Kass team. Together, the trio is widely recognized within the legal community for their work defending brokers, agents, appraisers, home inspectors and other real estate professionals. Their addition enhances the firm’s litigation prowess and increases the range of services available to its clients across California.

Fredric W. Trester, leader of Manning Kass’ Real Estate and Professional Liability teams, underscored the depth of expertise Spile, Leff, and Goor contribute, “We’re bringing in top-level real estate litigators. That’s their reputation. They round out what we already have, which makes us the premier, go-to real estate team. We have more experience in real estate litigation between us than 95% of the law firms out there.”

Beyond litigation, the partnership introduces new opportunities for clients of both firms. With Manning Kass’ wide array of practice areas, SL&G’s existing clients will now benefit from expanded services and multidisciplinary support.

“It’s great to shop at a specialty store; it’s even better to shop at a mall that has a bunch of specialty stores,” Spile added. “This is going to give us dexterity and open a new world to us to be able to participate in the creation, marketing and handling of a business in a broader spectrum of areas. That is perhaps one of the most exciting elements of this – to have a multifaceted law firm as our support system and a larger team offering additional resources.”

Although newly formalized, the union of the two firms has been over thirty years in the making, reflecting decades of collaboration and mutual respect.

Goor expanded on this history, stating, “Steve and I have been friends with Fred Trester and Dennis Kass for many years. We think very highly of them.”

Spile echoed these sentiments, adding, “We have the highest regard and respect for Manning Kass. Fred and I have always been very friendly competitors. We’ve shared roles on a variety of fronts, and we’ve always joked, ‘We should do something together.’ I am looking forward to see what we can do together as partners.”

Information was sourced from Manning Kass. To learn more, contact Dennis.Kass@ManningKass.com.