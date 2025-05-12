Harbor Associates Sells Santa Ana Office to Meritage Homes for $19.2M for Townhome Conversion

Harbor Associates LLC sold a vacant office building, located at 2020 E. First St. in Santa Ana, to homebuilder Meritage Homes for $19.2 million after the site was approved for conversion into 86 townhomes and live-work units. Units will range from two to four bedrooms and include two-car garages.

“We anticipate more change in the built environment over the next 10 years than in the previous 30 years combined and are prepared to meet the needs of our local communities head on,” said Paul Miszkowicz, principal at Harbor Associates, in a statement.

Greg Sullivan and Anthony DeLorenzo of CBRE advised Harbor in the sale to Meritage.

Harbor Associates is focused on acquiring and repositioning under-performing commercial real estate assets throughout Southern California and Denver. It has been involved in the renovation, repositioning and development of 40 office projects totaling over 4.5 million square feet with a portfolio value in excess of $1 billion.

