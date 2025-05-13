Skechers to be Acquired by 3G Capital

Homegrown Sneaker Leader to Become a Privately Held Company

Manhattan Beach-headquartered Skechers U.S.A., Inc., now the third largest footwear company in the world, has announced that it has agreed to be acquired by 3G Capital, a global investment firm built on an owner-operator approach to long-term investing.

One of the largest founder-led consumer product companies in the world with $9 billion in annual sales, Skechers’ significant growth over the past 30 years has been driven by a relentless focus on delivering style, comfort, quality and innovation at an affordable price. Known as the “Comfort Technology Company,” Skechers is a growth-oriented, product-driven brand with a diverse distribution network and highly loyal customers and consumers.

“Over the last three decades, Skechers has experienced tremendous growth,” said Robert Greenberg, chairman and chief executive officer of Skechers. “Our success has been due to our commitment to excellence and innovation across the entire Skechers organization, in-demand comfort-focused product offering, and loyal partners. With a proven track record, Skechers is entering its next chapter in partnership with the global investment firm 3G Capital. Given their remarkable history of facilitating the success of some of the most iconic global consumer businesses, we believe this partnership will support our talented team as they execute their expertise to meet the needs of our consumers and customers while enabling the company’s long-term growth.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Skechers and look forward to working with an entrepreneur of Robert’s caliber and the talented Skechers team,” said Alex Behring, co-founder and co-managing partner, and Daniel Schwartz, co-managing partner, of 3G Capital. “Skechers is an iconic, founder-led brand with a track record of creativity and innovation. We have immense admiration for the business that this team has built and look forward to supporting the company’s next chapter. Our team at 3G Capital is built to partner with companies like Skechers.”

Following the completion of the transaction, Skechers will continue to execute its ongoing strategic initiatives, including designing award-winning and innovative products, international development, direct-to-consumer expansion, domestic wholesale growth, and strategic investments in global distribution, infrastructure and technology.

This transaction, which was unanimously approved by the Skechers board of directors, including an independent committee of independent directors, is a transformational long-term partnership opportunity for Skechers to further evolve as a global leader in both lifestyle and performance footwear. The company’s senior management team will lead that transition alongside 3G Capital, one of the foremost growth-focused investors in the world.

Further, the company will continue to be led by Robert Greenberg, president Michael Greenberg, and the rest of the current management team. It will remain headquartered in its hometown of Manhattan Beach, where it was founded over 30 years ago. 3G Capital brings decades of successful stewardship alongside market-leading companies worldwide.

Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, 3G Capital has agreed to pay $63.00 per share in cash for all outstanding shares of Skechers, representing a premium of 30% to Skechers’ 15-day volume-weighted average stock price. The transaction includes the option for existing shareholders of Skechers to instead receive $57.00 in cash and one unlisted, non-transferable equity unit in a newly formed, privately held company that, following the closing of the transaction, will be the parent company of Skechers.

Skechers stockholders holding approximately 60% of the combined voting power of the outstanding shares of Skechers common stock have approved the transaction by written consent. As a result, no further actions by other Skechers stockholders will be required to approve the transaction. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

The transaction will be financed through a combination of cash provided by 3G Capital as well as debt financing that has been committed by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Upon completion of the transaction, the company’s common stock will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and Skechers will become a private company.

Information was sourced from Skechers U.S.A., Inc. To learn more, contact jennc@skechers.com.