Prime Silver Lake Retail Property Sells for $12.4 Million

JLL Capital Markets facilitates sale of the Silver Lake Collection in Los Angeles

JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has arranged the $12.4-million sale of the Silver Lake Collection, a premier retail space located in Silver Lake. JLL represented the seller, Strategic Realty Trust, in securing the buyer.

The Silver Lake Collection is strategically located at 1601 Griffith Park Blvd. & 3701-3713 Sunset Blvd., providing frontage on the world-famous Sunset Blvd. This prime location offers excellent visibility and accessibility, drawing visitors from the vibrant Silver Lake community and beyond. The property benefits from its proximity to dense residential areas and major employment centers, including nearby entertainment industry hubs in Hollywood.

The recently upgraded retail property spans 10,876 square feet on a 15,706-square-foot, 0.36-acre site. Built in 1934 and renovated in 2023, the Silver Lake Collection is 100% leased to a mix of exciting food and beverage tenants, including Counter Culture Coffee, El Condor and Yi Cha. The property features a walker’s paradise with a Walk Score of 97 out of 100.

Advertisement

JLL Capital Market’s Investment Sales and Advisory team representing the seller was led by senior director Tim Kuruzar.

“The sale of the Silver Lake Collection demonstrates the continued investor interest in well-located retail assets in trendy, urban neighborhoods,” Kuruzar commented. “The property’s strategic position on Sunset Boulevard and its second-generation restaurant space make it an attractive acquisition for the buyer, a renowned restaurant operator from Taiwan looking to expand into the Los Angeles market. We’re thankful to our client and our partners, specifically Matthew Fainchstein of JLL, who represented the buyer in the process.”