Alta West Partners Acquires South Bay Warehouse for $21.4 Million

Alta West Partners, Glendon Capital Management and an affiliate of A2 Capital Management acquired the 83,000-square-foot building at 3401 Del Amo Ave. in Torrance for $21.4 million. The flex property has the potential to be utilized as a research and development site and sits on 4.5 acres.

“Torrance continues to attract innovative companies in technology, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing, making this a prime location for R&D and flex users,” said Cushman & Wakefield’s Brett Racanelli, who is part of a team that represented the buyer as well as the seller, in a statement.

Cushman & Wakefield broker team of Racanelli, Nathan Piehl and Jeff Morgan assembled the all-cash transaction. The firm was retained by the new owner to handle leasing.

Advertisement

The property was originally built for Kubota Tractor Corp. and has 28-foot clear heights, five roll-up doors and 2,000 amps of power.

This acquisition was Alta West Partners’ third acquisition over the past six months. The company has a diverse portfolio of studio/production space, office, lab and flex space.

Information for this article was sourced from Cushman & Wakefield.