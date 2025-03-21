Advertisement
Commercial Real Estate

Alta West Partners Acquires South Bay Warehouse for $21.4 Million

San Diego Freeway aerial view south towards the South Bay area of Los Angeles County
(trekandphoto - stock.adobe.com)
By David NusbaumContributor 

Alta West Partners, Glendon Capital Management and an affiliate of A2 Capital Management acquired the 83,000-square-foot building at 3401 Del Amo Ave. in Torrance for $21.4 million. The flex property has the potential to be utilized as a research and development site and sits on 4.5 acres.

“Torrance continues to attract innovative companies in technology, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing, making this a prime location for R&D and flex users,” said Cushman & Wakefield’s Brett Racanelli, who is part of a team that represented the buyer as well as the seller, in a statement.

Cushman & Wakefield broker team of Racanelli, Nathan Piehl and Jeff Morgan assembled the all-cash transaction. The firm was retained by the new owner to handle leasing.

Advertisement

The property was originally built for Kubota Tractor Corp. and has 28-foot clear heights, five roll-up doors and 2,000 amps of power.

This acquisition was Alta West Partners’ third acquisition over the past six months. The company has a diverse portfolio of studio/production space, office, lab and flex space.

Information for this article was sourced from Cushman & Wakefield.

More Business Updates

Commercial Real Estate
David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.

Advertisement