Faropoint Acquires Four-Building Industrial Portfolio in Inland Empire

Class A Assets Totaling 243,000 SF Feature Small-Bay Configurations in High-Demand Ontario Submarket

Faropoint, a leading tech-enabled real estate investment manager specializing in last-mile industrial properties, announced the acquisition of a four-building, multi-tenant industrial portfolio in Ontario, expanding Faropoint’s presence in the Southern California market.

Built in 2006 by Panattoni Development, the approximately 243,000-square-foot portfolio comprises four Class A industrial buildings. The properties are 97.6% leased to 29 tenants and feature 20’-25’ clear heights, 150’ shared truck courts, front park/rear load configurations and attractive finishes.

Advertisement

“Following our recent entry into the Los Angeles market, this portfolio acquisition significantly expands our Southern California footprint in a strategic location near the Ontario Airport,” said Harold Levy, vice president of acquisitions at Faropoint. “These high-image assets offer excellent small-bay buildings in the Ontario market, with attractive specifications including both dock-high and grade-level loading, impressive curb appeal, with well-appointed storefront improvements that are in high demand among today’s diverse industrial users.”

The portfolio benefits from its premier location with quick access to Ontario International Airport and major transportation routes, including I-10, I-15 and Route 60. Ontario’s small-bay market has experienced stronger tenant leasing fundamentals than larger industrial products. Overall industrial vacancy in Q1 2025 was 4.7% in the IE West market with 2.2% vacancy for suites under 20K square feet.

“These buildings represent the kind of strategic investment we seek when expanding in new markets,” said Ohad Porat, chief investment officer at Faropoint. “The diverse tenant roster, prime location and exceptional quality of these assets align perfectly with our value-add approach. This acquisition builds on the momentum of our West Coast expansion and demonstrates our ability to identify and secure attractive opportunities in competitive markets.”

Advertisement

Faropoint plans to implement targeted capital improvements to maintain the properties’ high-quality standards, including roof management, HVAC replacements and selective interior upgrades.

This transaction marks Faropoint’s second acquisition in Southern California following its entry into the Los Angeles market in March 2025. The Los Angeles office, led by Harold Levy and Zev Fagan, continues to actively pursue additional investment opportunities throughout the region as part of its strategic West Coast expansion.

Information was sourced from Businesswire. To learn more, contact ori@faropoint.com.