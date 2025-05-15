OneLegacy Expands Footprint with Offices in Mission Hills and Orange County

Azusa-headquartered OneLegacy, the leading organ, eye and tissue recovery organization serving seven counties in Southern California, is expanding with the opening of two new regional offices in Mission Hills and Orange County. This expansion marks a significant step in the organization’s mission to save and enhance lives through organ, eye and tissue donation.

By establishing new offices in Mission Hills and Orange County, OneLegacy aims to strengthen its outreach and educational efforts, targeting communities that are vital to the health and well-being of Southern Californians. The new locations will serve as regional hubs, providing a more localized approach to enhancing public awareness regarding the importance of donation and rallying support from healthcare institutions and community leaders. This localized strategy will not only help OneLegacy respond more efficiently to recovery cases but also facilitate better partnerships and collaborations that are crucial in increasing donor registrations.

“Southern California is a richly diverse region, and each community has unique needs and challenges when it comes to organ and tissue donation,” said Prasad Garimella, CEO of OneLegacy. “These new offices will enable us to better connect and engage with local hospitals, community organizations and residents. By doing so, we can ensure that we’re reaching more people, mobilizing more donors and ultimately saving more lives.”

The new Mission Hills office will allow OneLegacy to focus its efforts on the San Fernando Valley, an area that has seen a steady rise in the need for organ and tissue transplants. With its increased presence in the Valley, OneLegacy anticipates not only improving donor registration rates but also enhancing the recovery processes for those who wish to donate. Simultaneously, the office in Orange County will extend OneLegacy’s reach into a region that has been underserved regarding donation awareness and resources.

“Every day, countless individuals in Southern California wait for life-saving transplants, and many of them may not even know how critical their support can be,” expressed Garimella. “Through our expanded footprint in Mission Hills and Orange County, we can better inform and empower our communities to make a difference, because every single donor has the power to transform lives.”

OneLegacy is committed to improving the quality of life for individuals and families faced with the challenges of organ failure. By widening its operational scope with these two new offices, OneLegacy is poised to engage hundreds of thousands of community members, hospital partners and potential donors in the life-saving mission of organ, eye and tissue donation.

Information was sourced from Businesswire. To learn more, contact mediarelations@onelegacy.org.