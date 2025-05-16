Advertisement
Commercial Real Estate

Glendale Apartment Building Sold for $126 Million

By David NusbaumContributor 

Mill Creek Residential, in partnership with investment firm Rockwood Capital, sold Modera Glendale, a 235-unit apartment building located at 600 N. Central Ave. in Glendale, for $126 million or $536,000 per unit.

Mill Creek developed the property in 2015, which features five stories of apartment homes, including fifth-floor penthouses that have second-story mezzanines. The community includes a large resort-like courtyard with a pool and barbecue, plus two smaller attached intimate courtyards. It also has a fitness center, yoga room, multipurpose clubhouse with a gourmet kitchen area and an internet café.

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national developer and owner of apartments that has deployed more than $19.2 billion in capital since its founding in 2011. It is headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla.

Commercial Real Estate
David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.

