Thousand Oaks Surgical Hospital and Medical Offices Sold for $70 Million

An 85,731-square-foot medical office building in Thousand Oaks sold for $70 million to healthcare operator HCA Healthcare Inc., which operates Los Robles Hospital and Medical Center, a tenant at the complex. The seller, Amoroso Companies, was represented by Berkadia’s medical and life sciences group.

The property located at 401-415 Rolling Oaks Drive was developed by Amoroso and was 95% leased, of which 54% was occupied by Thousand Oaks Surgical Hospital. The hospital has a 21-bed facility while the balance of the tenants are various medical office companies, such as imaging, dental, OB/GYN, plastic surgery, and cardiology private practices.

Information for this article was sourced from Berkadia.