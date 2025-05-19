Advertisement
Commercial Real Estate

Thousand Oaks Surgical Hospital and Medical Offices Sold for $70 Million

Group of female doctors performing surgical procedure in operating room
(drazen_zigic/Drazen - stock.adobe.com)
By David NusbaumContributor 

An 85,731-square-foot medical office building in Thousand Oaks sold for $70 million to healthcare operator HCA Healthcare Inc., which operates Los Robles Hospital and Medical Center, a tenant at the complex. The seller, Amoroso Companies, was represented by Berkadia’s medical and life sciences group.

The property located at 401-415 Rolling Oaks Drive was developed by Amoroso and was 95% leased, of which 54% was occupied by Thousand Oaks Surgical Hospital. The hospital has a 21-bed facility while the balance of the tenants are various medical office companies, such as imaging, dental, OB/GYN, plastic surgery, and cardiology private practices.

Information for this article was sourced from Berkadia.

Advertisement

More Business Updates

Commercial Real Estate
David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.

Advertisement