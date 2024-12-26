Alterra IOS Acquires 15-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Site in Inland Empire

The site offers connectivity to the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and expands Alterra’s Southern California portfolio to 11 properties

Alterra IOS, a prominent player in the industrial outdoor storage (IOS) sector that has acquired over 300 sites nationwide, has announced the acquisition of a 15.2-usable-acre facility in the Inland Empire metropolitan area. The Class A parcel, which underwent significant capital improvements in the last 12-18 months, is equipped with a concrete yard and a new 25,910-square-foot maintenance facility.

Located at 5600 Market Street in Jurupa Valley, a city in Riverside County, the site is fully leased to a national trucking and transportation company with terminal facilities nationwide. 5600 Market Street offers proximate access to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach as well as connectivity to I-215, I-10, I-15 and Route 60.

“This acquisition sets a new standard for single-site IOS transactions, particularly in Southern California where sites of this acreage have become sparse,” said Matt McNutt, vice president of acquisitions at Alterra IOS. “We are proud to have orchestrated a landmark deal for a fully developed, expansive property that meets the tenant’s need for access to vital transportation infrastructure in one of the country’s largest industrial markets.”

Alterra’s investment strategy focuses on securing prime locations that offer access to critical infrastructure, ensuring connectivity and operational efficiency for its tenants. A key focus is on acquiring properties within dense infill industrial clusters, surrounded by similar IOS users. The acquisition was facilitated by Chase MacLeod & Co.

Alterra is one of the nation’s largest owners of industrial outdoor storage space, having acquired more than 300 properties in more than 35 states across the U.S. As a vertically integrated investor, developer and operator of IOS, Alterra is uniquely positioned to serve companies in search of national connectivity to store equipment, machinery, vehicle fleets, shipping containers, building materials, retail inventory and more.

