Suncrest at Ponte Vista Announces Free Rent Offer

Amid concerns of price gouging across the Los Angeles area, the new rental home community in San Pedro is offering free rent on select units and move-in support for new residents

Suncrest at Ponte Vista in San Pedro is a new rental home community located within the Ponte Vista master plan along Western Avenue at the foothills of Rancho Palos Verdes.

Given the reports of widespread price gouging happening across L.A. rentals since the devastating fires, Suncrest is now offering all new residents one month of free rent. The community currently has fifteen homes available for immediate occupancy.

Suncrest at Ponte Vista offers spacious two-, three- and four-bedroom homes that blend suburban tranquility with city conveniences. Residents appreciate spacious units, buzzing neighborhoods, top schools, parks, beaches and local favorite eateries and bars – all with easy access to L.A., Long Beach and Orange County. They’re also pet-friendly, with plenty of outdoor space for pups to get their zoomies out.

With an understanding that this can be a challenging time and transition, they have also allocated a dedicated team member committed to making the move-in process as seamless as possible. From helping furnish the unit to providing local guidance on the neighborhood, the Suncrest team offers countless resources to ensure new residents feel supported and at home.