Long Beach – Where Small Businesses Turn Big Dreams into Reality 

Known for its diverse culture, authentic neighborhoods, burgeoning arts and entertainment scene and stunning waterfront in the heart of Southern California between the City of Los Angeles and Orange County, Long Beach is one of the best places for small businesses to grow and flourish. Whether you’re looking to launch a new venture or expand an existing one, Long Beach is the perfect destination.

“Small businesses are the foundation of a community, and Long Beach has taken bold steps to ensure they feel welcome and supported,” said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. With a business-friendly environment, streamlined permitting processes and accessible City services, Long Beach offers the ideal place for entrepreneurs seeking opportunities across a variety of industries. From unique and authentic commercial corridors, a thriving downtown and emerging international waterfront districts, Long Beach provides fertile ground for small businesses of all kinds, he explained.

Recognized as the “Most Business-Friendly City in Los Angeles County” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, Long Beach is committed to empowering small businesses. Through initiatives like BizCare and the Inclusive Business Navigators Program, the City offers free, multilingual resources and services to help small businesses navigate the complexities of starting and maintaining a company. From providing hands-on assistance to help with accessing capital and grants, BizCare provides a critical lifeline for small businesses aiming to grow.

Similarly, the Small Business Development Center, hosted by Long Beach City College, helps business owners with low-cost training and no-cost one-on-one advising from experienced entrepreneurs and industry experts.

Mayor Richardson poses for a group shot with Level Up Long Beach program participants.

The City recently awarded $266,000 in grants to 29 businesses that successfully completed its innovative and unique Level Up LB: Extreme Small Business Makeover and Grant Program, which provides entrepreneurs with $10,000 grants to invest in their business upon successful completion of a three-month course.

One of these grant recipients is Sweet Grass Sugarcane Juice, a small shop specializing in a variety of fresh juices and smoothies and known for its signature drinks. Owner Johnny Chhom started the business from his home kitchen in 2020 during the pandemic. He explained that it’s taken a combination of hard work, determination and grit to grow his small business, and the City has provided invaluable programs, resources and networking opportunities for him to lean on every step of the way. “If you want to go fast, you go alone, but if you want to go far, you gotta go together,” said Chhom, citing the popular proverb.

An additional $82,500 in grants were also issued to support another 28 startups and micro-entrepreneurs with launching or growing their business. The City continues to offer a $1,500 Visual Improvement Program, known as VIP, grants to provide relief to local small businesses and nonprofits impacted by crime and vandalism. And over the past two years, the City has issued $1.1 million in small business loans to entrepreneurs.

“Long Beach’s economy is as diverse as its population, creating a wealth of opportunities,” said Richardson. “Long Beach isn’t just a place to do business, it’s a place to build community.”

Entrepreneurs benefit from a strong network of local support, whether through business improvement districts, neighborhood associations, networking events, or coworking spaces designed to help people connect and collaborate.

For business owners, success isn’t always just about profits, it’s about finding a place that feels like home. Long Beach delivers on that front as well. Whether you want to grab lunch at a local café, visit a museum, stroll along the beach or immerse yourself in the city’s eclectic arts and music scene, Long Beach has something for everyone.

Long Beach is also home to a number of world-class events, including the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Pride Festival and Parade, Long Beach Marathon and countless music festivals, which attract hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city annually.

Long Beach is set to take the world stage for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, with several events being hosted in the city. Ahead of the Olympics, the city’s first-ever outdoor amphitheater positioned next door to the iconic Queen Mary is anticipated by the end of the year, attracting major bands, artists and global acts. This presents an incredible opportunity for small businesses, and for entrepreneurs now is the perfect time to establish a presence in Long Beach and prepare to benefit from the excitement and influx of opportunities both the new amphitheater and Olympics will bring.

Entrepreneurs looking for a city that supports small businesses, offers prime access to Southern California’s booming markets and provides a vibrant, diverse community should look no further than Long Beach. This business-friendly city offers the perfect combination of resources, infrastructure and quality of life to help small businesses prosper and thrive.

More information can be found at longbeach.gov/ed.

