SchoolsFirst FCU Extends Support and Care to Members, School Employees and Communities Affected by Wildfires

Credit Union offers donations and financial assistance to those in need

Tustin-headquartered SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union has announced it is donating more than $220,000 in support of its members and the educational community they serve. The donations are going to several organizations in the Southern California area that provide aid to those impacted by the fires, including organizations that support school employees and their families directly. These organizations include:



California School Employees Association (CSEA) Assistance Fund

California Teachers Association (CTA) Disaster Relief Fund

Los Angeles Unified School District Education Foundation

Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Office of Education

American Red Cross Los Angeles Region

CUAid (The National Credit Union Foundation)

Beyond these organizations, SchoolsFirst FCU contributed additional donations directly to local schools.

“We are deeply grateful for the tireless efforts of first responders and volunteers who have worked around the clock to combat the fires and protect our communities,” said Bill Cheney, chief executive officer of SchoolsFirst FCU. “We have many members and team members who have been directly affected by the fires, losing their homes, neighborhoods and schools. We are committed to standing by their side, offering support and resources to help them recover. We want to reassure our members and the communities we serve that we are here for them during this incredibly challenging time.”

Since the fires began, the credit union has continued to reach out to its members in the evacuation areas, offering support and guidance through a combination of disaster relief assistance, including goodwill funds, emergency relief personal loans, skips or deferments on loan and credit card payments, waived fees and other lending assistance.

“Unfortunately, we have been with our members through these types of devastating situations too many times. Through these experiences, we have learned that the best way to be there for them is by working with each member one-on-one to offer support tailored to their unique needs,” said Cheney.

SchoolsFirst FCU has identified more than 20,000 of its credit union members who may have been affected by fires and evacuations in their communities.

“We are here to serve our members throughout all of life’s ups and downs, and we will be there for them as they rebuild,” Cheney said. “Our support for our members and the educational community is unwavering. It is moments like this that remind us how important it is to work together.”