David Kramer to Succeed Jeremy Zimmer as CEO of UTA in June 2025

Zimmer to Remain on Board of Directors and Serve as Executive Chairman to Support Successful Transition

Beverly Hills-based global talent, entertainment, sports and advisory company United Talent Agency (UTA) has announced via press release that David Kramer has been appointed CEO of the company, effective June 1, 2025. As CEO, Kramer will oversee all strategic planning and operations of the company’s global business. Jeremy Zimmer, who has served as CEO since 2012, will partner with Kramer to support UTA’s long-standing planned succession process in the role of executive chairman through the end of 2025 and will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors. Paul Wachter will remain in his position as chairman of the board.

“We are thrilled to announce David as UTA’s next CEO. He is stepping into this role at an exciting time of growth, with UTA at the center of some of the most pivotal cultural moments across media, sports and entertainment. We are confident that his leadership and client-centric approach will position the company for continued success,” said Wachter. “I’ve known Jeremy and UTA for almost 30 years and have been impressed with Jeremy’s entrepreneurial nature and vision. It’s been remarkable how much the company has grown and succeeded over that period. Jeremy’s years of dedicated service have left a strong and dynamic foundation for the company’s future.”

Under Zimmer’s leadership, UTA evolved from a boutique literary agency into a global powerhouse, expanding into music, sports, publishing, fashion and beauty, creators and brand advisory. Through a combination of organic growth and 19 strategic acquisitions, including two major music agencies, leading publishing firm Fletcher & Company, U.K. talent and literary agency Curtis Brown Group and global football agency ROOF, the company has significantly increased its client base, enhanced its service offerings and strengthened its global reputation as a premier talent agency.

UTA’s partnership with KLUTCH Sports has grown to represent professional athletes across the NBA, WNBA, MLB and NFL. In addition, UTA was the first agency to launch a creator group, dedicated to digital talent and podcasting, setting new industry standards. The company has welcomed three rounds of outside institutional investment, enhancing its ability to innovate and scale.

“These 35 years at UTA have been so incredibly rewarding,” said Zimmer. “While transition is never easy, this particular moment feels very right. David has been my chosen successor for many years, and I’m certain that he will continue to uphold our great culture, support our amazing colleagues and honor the privilege of serving our clients.”

“I am honored to serve as the next CEO of this incredible company and work with our talented team of agents and executives who, unlike any other, prioritize clients above all else, and share a commitment to delivering tailored, impactful opportunities,” said Kramer. “Thanks to Jeremy’s vision and leadership, UTA has not only grown but evolved into a more diversified, dynamic company, expanding into new areas, while strengthening our core business. Our complementary businesses are positioned to take advantage of an ever-changing environment, and I look forward to building on our momentum to advance the UTA platform.”

Kramer has served as UTA’s president since 2022. He began his career in UTA’s mailroom before joining the motion picture department. In addition to representing clients, he has guided the agency’s day-to-day business and helped shape its strategic growth across a number of critical business lines, overseeing the filmed entertainment group, which includes motion picture literary, television literary, talent, production arts and independent film as well as the comedy touring and publishing divisions. Throughout his tenure, he has played an instrumental role in shaping and executing the company’s strategic growth, including helping to bring strategic investor EQT to UTA and leading UTA’s acquisition of top U.K. literary and talent agency Curtis Brown Group.

Information for this article was sourced from Businesswire.