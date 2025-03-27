AIM Sports Group Names Ali`i Keohohou Executive Director of Volleyball

Seal Beach-headquartered AIM Sports Group, a leading sports enterprise focused on enhancing the development of young athletes through innovative leagues, sports facility management and national tournaments and events, has announced that Ali’i Keohohou has been named executive director of Volleyball for the organization.

With more than 15 years of coaching experience, Keohohou brings to AIM a rich history of expertise in the volleyball world and a vision for growing the game at all levels. He most recently served as the associate head coach at Loyola University in Chicago and has also impacted the game as coach and scout for the U.S. National Team Development Program.

“We’re excited to welcome Ali’i to the AIM organization,” said AIM Sports Group founder John Gallegos. “We’re experiencing exponential growth at AIM and with our SoCal Cup (SCC) tournaments and league. It made perfect sense to have Ali’i – with his unique leadership skill set and passion for the sport – lead our volleyball properties as we continue to grow and scale. We’re confident that Ali’i, who lives and breathes the sport of volleyball and has made a career of growing the game while motivating student-athletes on and off the court, will be an ideal fit to help AIM reach the next level.”

Advertisement

Working closely with many of the leading boys’ volleyball club organizations, SCC has become a driving force, contributing to the increase of boys’ volleyball teams in Southern California by 133% and by an estimated 43% in the U.S.

“It’s an honor to be asked to lead the volleyball properties for AIM,” commented Keohohou. “This organization has taken volleyball to new levels of excellence and accessibility for young athletes and their families. I’m looking forward to amplifying, enhancing and further innovating the sport. It’s going to be rewarding to apply what I’ve learned to such an impactful enterprise as we further grow the sport of volleyball for all ages.”

In this new role, Keohohou will be responsible for the management of volleyball efforts at AIM Sports Group, with the primary objective of growing the game. He will also oversee staff in the day-to-day operations of SCC’s boys’ league and tournaments and lead the development of volleyball-related innovations.

Advertisement

AIM’s SoCal Cup events have grown exponentially over the last five years and are now among the largest and best-attended youth volleyball tournaments in the country, including the recent “The Open” Championship tournament at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Information was sourced from Businesswire. For more details, contact pwilliams@roxunited.com.