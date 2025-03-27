Hawke Media Acquires Blue Light Media

Acquisition strengthens Hawke’s Southern California footprint and deepens its stake in social-driven brand building, creative storytelling and influencer marketing

Hawke Media, a leading U.S. performance marketing agency, has announced the acquisition of Blue Light Media, an Orange County-based full-service creative and social marketing agency.

“At Hawke, we believe every brand today must think and operate like a media company to stay competitive,” said Erik Huberman, CEO and founder, Hawke Media. “At the center of that is consistent, quality content – CQC – driving connection, community and performance. Blue Light Media has built its reputation on delivering that level of creative excellence, and we’re thrilled to integrate their expertise as we double down on social-first marketing at scale.”

Founded in 2017, Blue Light specializes in the natural products, consumer packaged goods and beauty sectors, executing high-performing content and social campaigns that drive measurable results. The agency has partnered with brands including Bulletproof Coffee, NutriBullet, Rock the Bells, Power Crunch and Epicuren.

With the acquisition, Blue Light clients gain access to Hawke Media’s full suite of marketing services, combining creative storytelling with data-driven strategies designed to maximize reach, engagement and business impact.

“Our mission has always been to build an agency where creativity and strategy work hand in hand to help brands thrive,” said Mikhail Alfon, founder, Blue Light Media. “An acquisition with Hawke allows us to take that mission to new heights – offering our team greater opportunities, expanding our capabilities and giving our clients access to an incredible collective of marketing resources that will accelerate their growth.”

Blue Light Media’s leadership and staff will remain in place, ensuring continuity for clients while creating new growth opportunities within Hawke Media’s expanding network.

Hawke Media continues to grow through strategic acquisitions, strengthening its position as a full-service marketing leader. Its client portfolio includes global brands such as Crocs, Red Bull, K-Swiss, Casamigos and Proactiv.

“This acquisition reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class creative and consistent quality content that drives measurable brand impact,” Huberman said. “It is a strategic step forward in enabling brands to operate as fully integrated media engines in today’s competitive landscape.”

Information was sourced from Hawke Media. For more details, contact kiara@hawkemedia.com.