Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles Introduces New Demonstration Laps

New options allow guests to experience Porsche performance from the passenger seat

Porsche Cars North America (PCNA) has announced that Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles (PECLA) is expanding its track experiences with the introduction of two new demonstration lap options. These additions bring the number of track experiences available at the PECLA to more than 40.

“We want as many people to experience that special moment - the thrill that is riding in a Porsche on track alongside a professional instructor - that truly brings home what our cars are about,” said Michelle Rainey, director of Porsche Experience Centers. “We’re proud to be able to provide this option, which is at a lower cost than our driving experiences and allows our instructors to truly demonstrate what our cars are capable of.”

New options, which include “Drift Demonstration Laps,” occur on the Low Friction Handling Circuit in a Porsche 911 GT3. Guests will experience the vehicle control techniques necessary to keep the car in a consistent and controlled skid.

Also new to the menu are “Off-Road Demonstration Laps” in a Porsche Cayenne S on PECLA’s Off-Road Course, navigating logs, moguls and rock beds with steep descents and even moments on three wheels.

The two new options join the popular Handling Circuit Demonstration Laps. Guests who choose this high-speed experience that simulates driving on a country road can pick from a diverse range of Porsche models, including the iconic Porsche 911, the mid-engine Porsche 718, Porsche’s original electric vehicle, the Taycan, or an all-electric Macan Turbo SUV, offering a unique experience for every Porsche enthusiast.

Similar programs are also available at PEC Atlanta (PECATL).

Now celebrating 10 years in the United States, PEC Atlanta and PEC Los Angeles are fully immersive brand destinations. On the track, there are experiences both for drivers and passengers. Off the track are ever-changing displays of curated vehicles, simulators and unique dining experiences. In addition, retail stores offer something for enthusiasts of all ages, along with various meeting spaces and iconic architecture that serve as the backdrop for guest visits.

Information was sourced from Globe Newswire. To learn more, contact jarred.hopkins@porsche.us or external.jennifer.bixler@porsche.us.