California Tourism Industry unites in L.A. to drive post-wildfire economic recovery

Visit California spotlights the region and the transformative power of travel at annual Outlook Forum

In a powerful demonstration of resilience and unity, the California tourism industry recently gathered in Los Angeles for the first time since January’s wildfires – reaffirming the state’s commitment to recovery and economic revitalization. More than 900 tourism executives, travel marketing professionals and other industry stakeholders convened at their annual Outlook Forum conference to collectively chart a path forward, emphasizing the vital role tourism plays in supporting the state’s economy and workforce.

Led by Visit California, the industry’s response to the recent crisis was both swift and strategic. Recognizing the wildfires’ widespread impact on traveler perceptions and local businesses, Visit California convened its first emergency board meeting in five years, resulting in a $4.3-million crisis recovery fund. The allocation is fueling a data-driven marketing campaign aimed at countering misinformation and reigniting visitor confidence nationwide.

Early in the crisis, misleading reports led to consumers believing half of Los Angeles County had burned – when in reality, less than 2% of the region was affected directly by fires. Addressing misconceptions is critical in reassuring both domestic and international travelers that Los Angeles remains open as a premier global destination and that visitors can still have an exceptional experience here.

Beyond economic recovery, the industry has rallied to support hospitality workers, who are at the heart of Los Angeles’ tourism experience. Restaurants Care, which provides grants to impacted restaurant employees, and the California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund, which has already raised nearly $6 million, have received overwhelming industry support.

Despite the challenges, Los Angeles’ tourism future appears strong. Last year, visitor spending reached a record $156 billion, while international travel rebounded to 94% of pre-pandemic levels. Further on the horizon, the state is set to host two Super Bowls, another NBA All-Star Weekend, FIFA World Cup matches and the 2028 Olympics, reinforcing its position as a global hub for worldclass events and experiences. These milestones highlight the industry’s resilience and the collective effort to ensure Southern California and the state at large remain among the world’s most sought-after travel destinations.