The ONE Group Moves STK Los Angeles to New Location in Westwood

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is continuing its culinary expansion in the greater Los Angeles area with the relocation of its longstanding Westwood restaurant to a striking new venue. On the heels of opening the doors of a new STK Steakhouse in Topanga, the newly relocated STK Los Angeles restaurant – now located at 1100 Glendon in Westwood – continues to serve up the brand’s signature “Vibe Dining” for lunch, dinner, happy hour and weekend brunch.

“STK Los Angeles has long been a staple of the vibrant and chic culinary scene in the City of Angels, attracting celebrities, influencers and visitors for nearly two decades,” said Emanuel Hilario, president and CEO of The ONE Group. “While we have loved calling the W Hotel home for the past 10 years, the new venue for STK Los Angeles enables us to accommodate even more guests eager to enjoy our rich Vibe Dining experience and exhibits our commitment to expanding in the area.”

As with all STK Steakhouse restaurants, the new location in Los Angeles’ Westwood Village features a high-energy design, including the signature white horn wall, STK “RED” bull sculptures, STK flower letters perfect for social media content, vibrant neon signs and opulent white florals throughout the restaurant.

Advertisement

STK is a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, featuring premium steaks, seafood and specialty cocktails in an energetic upscale atmosphere.

While STK Los Angeles will no longer call The W Hotel home, The ONE Group will maintain its food & beverage partnership with the venue. The previous home of STK Los Angeles has reopened as Samurai Steakhouse – a restaurant concept featuring Japanese cuisine and a unique take on the traditional steakhouse, offered al fresco on the patio and the main dining room, to reopen in June. The ONE Group will also continue to operate The Hideout restaurant and bar at the outdoor patio and pool area of the W Hotel, providing an outdoor dining environment.

Information was sourced from Businesswire. To learn more, contact STK@icrinc.com.