Finalist: Toni Ko

Chief Executive Officer

Bespoke Beauty Brands

Toni Ko is truly a pioneer in the beauty industry. She is a first-generation immigrant who came here from Korea at the age of 13 not speaking a word of English. She built NYX Cosmetics from the ground up when she was 25, and generated over $4 million in retail sales her first year. She sold NYX in 2014 for a reported $500 million, which at the time, was one of the biggest beauty acquisitions in history. In 2019, Ko returned to the beauty industry with the launch of Bespoke Beauty Brands, a new-age beauty incubator. Under this umbrella company, she partners with personalities and influencers giving them the infrastructure to build niche beauty brands. She also has a VC called Butter Ventures, where she invests in female-owned businesses. Ko is truly a pillar in the Los Angeles local business community, and the personification of the American Dream.