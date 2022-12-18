Planting the Seeds of Change: Education Is Critical for Shaping Future Leaders Passionate About Diversity

Building an inclusive, equitable and diverse business culture is never easy, but the payoff when accomplished is clearly worthwhile. According to a McKinsey & Company report, companies with racial and ethnic diversity are 36% more likely to outperform their peers. And the Harvard Business Review (HBR) stated that 70% of diverse companies are better positioned to capture new markets, which in turn comes with better performance and improved profits.

Fostering a work environment where employees feel included and valued, and are treated fairly and with respect requires leaders who are willing to make diversity and inclusion a bedrock of the organization’s mission, policies, and practices. HBR further reports,

“What leaders say and do makes up to a 70% difference as to whether an individual reports feeling included. And this really matters because the more people feel included, the more they speak up, go the extra mile and collaborate - all of which ultimately lifts organizational performance.”

So, how do we instill tomorrow’s leaders with a true passion for making workplace diversity a reality? The answer is higher education.

Higher Education Creates Future Leaders

Institutions of higher learning have long held a prominent role in nurturing tomorrow’s business and societal leaders. The importance of education is unquestioned as is the formative power of being exposed to new ideas and opportunities. Colleges and universities can be fertile grounds for incubating the leadership qualities that will one day transform businesses, bring innovation and solve some of the world’s most vexing problems.

Nurturing future leaders, who will bring diversity and inclusion to the forefront of their respective organizations, starts with educational opportunities. It is simply common sense to recognize that providing access to higher education for a more diverse student body will inevitably incubate leaders who are more sensitive to the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Unfortunately, higher education today is often out of reach for many potential students who lack sufficient resources to further their academic aspirations. That is why the democratization of education is important.

The University of West Los Angeles (UWLA) has made such democratization the foundation of its mission as a learning institution. UWLA is committed to making quality higher and post-graduate education affordable and accessible to those who might not otherwise have the opportunity - especially those who must work full- or part-time while they study. The flexibility provided helps UWLA to have a uniquely diverse student base.

“As an institution, we are committed to meeting the underserved community’s needs. I hope UWLA will be recognized for its efforts to close the ‘equity gap’ left by the California State University system schools. We are making great strides towards strategically positioning ourselves to reach more students. Our School of Law continues to produce talented trailblazing attorneys. Our School of Business has earned the reputation of equipping managers and leaders with the knowledge, skills and abilities needed to impact their organizations positively each day,” explained Perry Martin Jr., professor of business; director of Faculty Development; and Dean of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Transformation at UWLA.

Practical Knowledge Builds Practical Leaders

You can train leaders. Leadership is on the curriculum and the skills it takes to become an effective leader are core to UWLA’s academic approach. Robert W. Brown, UWLA president, explained it this way: “We focus on practical, outcome-oriented education, which is taught by esteemed faculty who are also practitioners in their field. With a student body that includes many working students, we make sure that the education provided at UWLA is more than theoretical, it’s useful. As I often say, our students can use what they learn on Thursday at their jobs on Monday.” President Brown added, “We know our strengths as an educational institution, and we focus on those things that are most meaningful to our students.

Our students come to pursue degree completion of a Bachelor of Science in business administration, or they’re coming back to school for a post-secondary JD degree to become a lawyer or to secure a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership, Management and Technology to advance or catalyze their careers in business.”

This type of practical learning helps develop a depth of knowledge and understanding that is invaluable to functioning effectively in the workplace. And those that are able to demonstrate a mastery of the job are often rewarded with advancement and eventually leadership.

Students Who Value Diversity Can Become Leaders Who Promote It

When students are exposed to a diverse and inclusive learning experience, there is an opportunity to make a lasting impression. Graduates of diversity-oriented institutions, like UWLA, come away with an experience grounded in the values of fairness, equity and respect. Once embedded in their thought processes, these graduates are more likely to become the diversity-minded leaders of the future.

President Brown recently passed along his thoughts on leadership to UWLA’s 2022 graduating class. He imparted, “What you achieve in the journey is not as important as what you become through the journey. Setting the bar high for yourself is admirable and striving to achieve your professional goals is commendable.

But what you make of yourself and the kind of person you become through your journey is what truly matters the most.” Institutions of higher education have an obligation to nurture an environment that promotes diversity and inclusion, creating an atmosphere that will foster a generation of leaders who will bring those values to the workplace.

Professor Martin concluded, “Any teacher will tell you that there is nothing quite like the feeling we have while witnessing one of our students becoming an agent of change in their present organizations. Our students are in the fight, and we go to battle with them!”

UWLA is a Black-owned and -operated university based in West Los Angeles. Driven by its opportunity mission, UWLA provides diverse students a path to success via its School of Law (Juris Doctorate program) and School of Business, which offers both bachelor’s degree completion and master’s degree programs.