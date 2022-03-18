Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility: Trends, Updates, Visionaries and the DEIA Forum

Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing is excited to announce our second annual Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility Forum event, hosting a series of panels with diverse business leaders from variety of backgrounds and industries. The in-person event is scheduled for November 2, 2022 at the Beverly Hilton.

The L.A. Times B2B Publishing team will also publish a magazine following the in-person event recapping the forum and honoring inspirational, diverse leaders exhibiting achievements within their respective businesses.

Magazine publish date: December 18, 2022

SUBMISSIONS CLOSE: August 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

Nominate Now

Early submissions are highly encouraged.

For sponsorship inquiries, please click here.

The production of the event as well as the magazine will be organized by the L.A. Times B2B Publishing and does not involve the editorial staff of the L.A. Times.