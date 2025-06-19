The Future is Now: Industry Leaders Discuss the Rapid Rise of Creative Intelligence

In today’s rapidly evolving marketing landscape, creative intelligence has emerged as the next frontier, fundamentally transforming how brands connect with their audiences.

In a panel discussion with industry leaders Jon Williams, Global Head of MAX (Marketing, Advertising, and Customer Experience) at AWS, Matt Groshong, Business Development Director, AdTech & MarTech at NVIDIA, Dave Carey, Global EVP Studio & Embedded Solutions at .monks and Victoria Milo, SVP, Media Solutions & Emerging Technology at .monks, shed light on why this shift isn’t just a trend, but a critical imperative for businesses facing economic pressures and the dizzying pace of AI innovation. The panel was moderated by Burce Biegel, Senior Managing Partner at Winterberry Group.

The conversation emphasizes that creative intelligence goes beyond mere ideation; it’s about applying creative data, technology, and orchestration to optimize creative performance. Key themes include the necessity of change management within organizations to adapt to new workflows, the inability for businesses to “wait out” this transformation due to the rapid pace of technological advancement, and the importance of starting with the consumer experience as the primary driver.

Panelists advise starting small with low-risk projects or campaigns to demonstrate the value and build momentum. The discussion also touches upon the critical role of data quality and the need to consolidate creative data, noting that modern AI models can handle unstructured data like video and images.

Measurement of creative intelligence varies but often focuses on efficiency (e.g., speed of production, cost savings) and effectiveness (e.g., ad performance, ROI, brand awareness). While the technology is largely available, barriers to adoption include misconceptions from leadership about the ease of implementation, the initial investment required, and resistance to changing established habits and organizational silos. The panelists agree that broad adoption is expected within 18 months, with some already seeing significant progress.